23°
News

'It was a bit unreal': Fish wash up on side walks

Inge Hansen
by

HAVING lived in Eli Waters for 16 years, Lisa Bauer thought she'd seen it all - until yesterday.

Driving along Thornbill Drive, Ms Bauer spotted multiple fish on the side of the road.

"I went to pick up my granddaughters this morning and they were there and I thought someone had just left their fish there," she said.

"Then I drove further along and I saw more and they were huge."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Ms Bauer and her granddaughters it was a case of 'spot the fish' as dozens were scattered across drains, the road and on pathways.

Ms Bauer believed drains overflowing caused the fish to emerge from the drains and once the water subsided were left behind.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

As for Ms Bauer, it's definitely a sight she won't forget any time soon.

"I've lived (in Eli Waters) for 16 years and we've some pretty good rain there but there's never ever been any fish come up," she said.

"I don't know what's changed in that time but it was a bit unreal."

The fish were eventually removed but unfortunately the smell took a little longer to disappear.

Road closed - Fraser Coast Regional Council Roads Department staff witnessed the dozens of fish washed up in Eli Waters.
Road closed - Fraser Coast Regional Council Roads Department staff witnessed the dozens of fish washed up in Eli Waters. Valerie Horton

Related Items

Topics:  eli waters fcweather fish hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: One-punch accused was on a suspended jail sentence

UPDATE: One-punch accused was on a suspended jail sentence

A court has heard the 19-year-old has breached bail six times before.

UPDATE: Fraser Coast cops drenching as rain continues

Raining with no letup - Moorabinda Drive, Sunshine Acres.

Higgins is predicting worst case scenario of 500mm of rain.

FOOTAGE: Road closures due to flash flooding on Fraser Coast

This was my driveway at 3pm on Sunday, it's higher now. Sunshine Acres.

FOOTAGE: Flash flooding has caused road closures.

FLOOD WARNING ISSUED: Coast and Noosa on brink as high tide approaches

Roads are flooded on the Coast.

Authorities issue flood warning for Sunshine Coast, Noosa

Local Partners