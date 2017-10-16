'It was a bit unreal': Fish wash up on side walks

HAVING lived in Eli Waters for 16 years, Lisa Bauer thought she'd seen it all - until yesterday.

Driving along Thornbill Drive, Ms Bauer spotted multiple fish on the side of the road.

"I went to pick up my granddaughters this morning and they were there and I thought someone had just left their fish there," she said.

"Then I drove further along and I saw more and they were huge."

For Ms Bauer and her granddaughters it was a case of 'spot the fish' as dozens were scattered across drains, the road and on pathways.

Ms Bauer believed drains overflowing caused the fish to emerge from the drains and once the water subsided were left behind.

As for Ms Bauer, it's definitely a sight she won't forget any time soon.

"I've lived (in Eli Waters) for 16 years and we've some pretty good rain there but there's never ever been any fish come up," she said.

"I don't know what's changed in that time but it was a bit unreal."

The fish were eventually removed but unfortunately the smell took a little longer to disappear.