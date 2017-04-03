It was a stinker! The warmest on record for Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH has had its warmest March on record since 1932.

The average top temperature for the Heritage City was 32 degrees for the month of March, which is the warmest on record since 1932 when the average was 29.2 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM weather forecaster Michael Knepp said there was also a record broken in Hervey Bay.

The Bay recorded its warmest March since 1990.

It also had its warmest average minimum since 2001, of 22.8 degrees.

In March 2001 the average minimum was 21.7.

Despite copping a drenching courtesy of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the region fell short of breaking any rainfall records during March.

A total of 326mm fell in Hervey Bay in March 2017.

The last time the city hit a March record was in 2012, when 349mm fell.

In Maryborough 261mm fell.

The last time a March record was broken for the Heritage City was back in 1870 when 1027mm was recorded, which is also the most rainfall ever recorded for one month in the city.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is now 600km off the coast.

Mr Knepp said we were now experiencing cooler weather from a southerly air mass which was expected to last this week and into the start of next week.

The current wind warning for Hervey Bay and Fraser Island is forecast to continue until about Thursday.