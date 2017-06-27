THERE wasn't a dry eye in the room after the incredibly talented singer and former drug addict Matthew Saunoa told his story.

After entertaining the crowd with his flawless singing voice at the Bayside Transformation Gala dinner on Saturday night at the Hervey Bay RSL, he took to the stage again, this time to discuss his dark past.

We heard about his battle with meth addiction and how it robbed him and his family of a normal life.

That was until he came to Bayside Transformations and was literally transformed into the man he is today - clean and happy.

It was confronting, heart-breaking and heart-warming to hear his story but made me incredibly proud to live here.

I'm proud to live in such a generous and loving community, which donated more than $25,000 to the rehab facility on the night.

Often it's easy to dismiss someone as a drug addict or junkie, but hearing Matthew's story really humanised the struggle.

There are many dark reasons why people find solace in narcotics and the sooner we understand it's best to rehabilitate these people rather than punish them, the better.