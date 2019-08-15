Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Monique Morley denies she badmouthed the Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.
Monique Morley denies she badmouthed the Bachelor. Supplied by Channel 10.
News

‘It was like being in a zoo’

Seanna Cronin
14th Aug 2019 9:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONIQUE Morley is maintaining her innocence after getting caught up in a drama storm on The Bachelor.

In tonight's episode, the fashion designer was accused by fellow bachelorette Abbie Chatfield of calling Bachelor Matt Agnew a "disrespectful pig" and using even more colourful language which was beeped out of the show for its 7.30pm timeslot.

But Monique, who grew up in Maroochydore, adamantly denied she said anything to that effect in a serious context.

"I don't speak like that," she said on the show.

"She (Abbie) causes so much drama and she's so fake, so it doesn't surprise me."

Pursuing his line of interrogation, Matt spent his time at the cocktail party trying to get to the bottom of the claims but became increasingly frustrated as he heard different versions of the event from the other women.

Despite the stalemate, he went through with the rose ceremony and chose to keep both Abbie and Monique.

Speaking to the Daily earlier this month, Monique likened her experience on the reality dating show to being in a zoo.

"Intense would be a good word to describe it," she said.

"It was crazy, like being in a zoo. You're all in one enclosure and everyone's a different animal.

"I'm a bit of a country girl and the city girls were very competitive. I learned that the hard way."

The Bachelor continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

editors picks matt agnew monique morley reality tv the bachelor the bachelor 2019 the bachelor australia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    premium_icon Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    Environment Rude cows could spell doom but scientists are mass producing an aquatic pink puffy solution

    Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    premium_icon Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    News "These new reforms are just unreasonable and they set us up to fail"

    M'boro's brave airforce personnel will be forever remembered

    premium_icon M'boro's brave airforce personnel will be forever remembered

    News The names were researched by Maryborough Military Aviation Museum

    Hundreds of jobs on offer in regional roads bonanza

    premium_icon Hundreds of jobs on offer in regional roads bonanza

    News Businesses and industries are keen to get on board with the program