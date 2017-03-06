'It was like three explosions': she's now afraid to be at home

Lilli Beck-Wood is fearful of being in her own home after her car and front door were smashed over the weekend.

LILLI Beck-Wood is fearful of being in her own home after her car and front door were smashed over the weekend.

The 72-year-old was closing down her computer on Friday night when all of sudden she heard the loud sound of glass shattering.

"It was like three explosions, the shattering of glass, it was unbelievable,” Mrs Beck-Wood said, still shaken up by the experience on Monday.

Lilli Beck-Wood is fearful of being in her own home after her car and front door were smashed over the weekend. Contributed

The elderly woman who cares for her disabled son, was too afraid to go outside and called the police straight away.

Her Hyundai had been smashed and two front glass panel doors also shattered.

"The neighbour across the road said he was sitting outside and told me it sounded like gun shots,” Mrs Beck-Wood said.

While Mrs Beck-Wood didn't want to bring up the past, she said it wasn't the first time something like this had happened in her neighbourhood.

Now the mother is frightened to be in her own home.

"I keep my flood light on at night now and I am getting new locks put into my home,” she said.

Without a car, Mrs Beck-Wood was unable to take her son to his dancing and music lessons today.

"My son has been traumatised over all of this, he froze when it happened,” she said.

But they're not the only ones fearful on Drummond St, Urangan.

"My neighbours are worried they will be hit next,” she said.

Mrs Beck-Wood is concerned those involved were drug addicts.

"We should all be able to put our feet up and do knitting and reading and feel safe and none of us are feeling safe now.”

Police were called to the property about 9pm.

Officers are investigating the incident.

The rear windscreen of the vehicle is damaged and the front glass sliding door.

Police are investigating.