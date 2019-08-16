Menu
Zach Hogg BUN160414HWY4
'It was my fault': Bruce Hwy drink driver fronts court

Sarah Barnham
16th Aug 2019 7:52 AM
A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate he had no one to blame but himself when he got behind the wheel on the Bruce Highway after drinking several beers.

Sean Jarrad Hennessy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of drive a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Hennessy was intercepted by police on July 13 at Beneraby on the highway for a roadside breath test.

It was about 7.05pm when Hennessy pulled his Volkswagen vehicle to the side of the road.

The father, 28, returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .117 per cent.

Hennessy told officers he had consumed several beers throughout the night.

In court Magistrate Dennis Kinsella asked Hennessy his reason for getting behind the wheel.

Hennessy said there was no reason.

"It was my fault that I did what I did," Hennessy said.

Mr Kinsella told the court Hennessy had three drink-drive offences in his history.

Mr Kinsella imposed an $800 fine and disqualified Hennessy from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

