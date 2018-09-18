It was the $10,000 call that made Ron's day

WINNER, WINNER: Ron Shillig put an entry in the barrel to win this $10,000 boating package at the Lifestyle Expo and thought nothing more of it - until he got the winning phone call.

WINNER, WINNER: Ron Shillig put an entry in the barrel to win this $10,000 boating package at the Lifestyle Expo and thought nothing more of it - until he got the winning phone call. KERRIE ALEXANDER

WHEN the phone rang on August 19, it took a fair bit of convincing for Ron Shillig to believe that he had just won a $10,000 boating package from Bay City Marine.

The Maryborough resident placed an entry in the barrel at the annual Fraser Coast Lifestyle Expo at the showgrounds last month and thought nothing more of it until officials phoned on the last day of the expo to deliver the good news.

Talking to The Indy while preparing to hitch up his prize from Bay City Marine last Wednesday, an excited Mr Shillig said this was by far the luckiest he had ever been.

"I have never come home with anything like this before in my whole life," Mr Shillig said.

"I didn't believe them when they rung me up.

"It's a really good feeling."

He said the Quintrex 400 Dart with a 15 horsepower Mercury motor was the perfect size boat to launch by himself, as well as motor down the Sandy Strait to his favourite fishing spots.

"I'm getting older and I don't need a big boat so its perfect for me."

Paul Smith from Bay City Marine said this was the first time the business had put up a prize for the expo, which proved extremely popular.

He said thousands of entries were placed in the barrel over the three days.

"Of course, those who missed out can definitely come in and see us."

Bay City Marine is located at 55 Islander Rd, Pialba.