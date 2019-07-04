'It will be massive': New policy to help create 40 new jobs

BIG PLANS: Nytha and Dennis Jarrett pictured at the 2018 NAIDOC Ball. Mr Jarrett has revealed major plans to boost indigenous employment.

WITH only 13 properties across the Fraser Coast to house struggling community members, Dennis Jarrett says something needs to change.

The finance housing manager for Maryborough Regional Housing says the company has major plans for expansion.

"We're looking to buy a property, have a cultural centre, set up our cafe and also a farm (and) hope to employ up to 40 indigenous people,” Mr Jarrett said.

"It will be massive, there are 10 young people who've started with us and we're not restricted by age group.

"They're re-modelling one of our houses, it's fairly dilapidated so it's going to be fully upgraded.”

Mr Jarrett said the charitable organisation, which does bond cleans and yard maintenance on behalf of building and asset services in Maryborough as well as provide long-term housing for indigenous Australians, would benefit from new payroll tax initiatives.

He said he wanted to know what the rules and regulations around the new changes were so the MRH could continue to expand.

It follows Assistant Minister to the Treasury Glenn Butcher touring Hervey Bay and Bundaberg yesterday to discuss growth options with local businesses.

Under the State Government's changes, the exemption threshold for payroll tax will increase to $1.3 million.

The initiative means small businesses will be able to take on extra staff before having to pay payroll tax.

Queensland Small Business Champion Maree Adshead, who visited the Bay alongside Mr Butcher, said there had been a lot of positive feedback from businesses around the state regarding the payroll tax changes.

"I have already heard some saying they will be able to offer a full-time position to a casual staff member or increase the hours of a part-time worker thanks to these changes,” Ms Adshead said.