‘It will cast shadows at least 80 per cent of the day’

ANGRY Main Beach residents say a proposed apartment tower looks like "a pimple on your nose" and will end the landscaped look of the luxury beachfront suburb if approved.

Councillors are expected to receive an officer's report at a planning committee on Thursday recommending approval of the 26-level "Monaco" building at Macarthur Parade.

Artist impression of the proposed Monaco tower in Main Beach from Ignite Projects.

Lobby group the Main Beach Association formed a subcommittee of residents from the nearby Pintari, De Ville, Admiral North, Yachting Towers and Newport on Main Towers apartment buildings and has employed lawyers.

Athena Swan, from the Pintari units, said she had concerns about aesthetics, traffic, parking and shade if the tower replaced the current three-storey dwelling.

"Twenty-six storeys on such a small parcel of land with limited room for setbacks, position to adjoining boundaries and limitations for space for any common property will make this property look like a huge pimple on a nose," she said.

WHAT THE COAST'S 5$4K SKYLINE REVIEW BILL MEANS

Sky garage proposed for Main Beach development on the Gold Coast.

"All of the surrounding properties have luxurious setbacks, large areas for facilities and common property, lawns, trees and resort surroundings. This project will look totally out of place - crowded and ugly."

Ms Swan believes the sky garages which will create "high-rise car pollution" in the suburb.

"It's not at all attractive and not keeping with the vibe of Main Beach which is already fighting to keep its village atmosphere. We already have too many vehicles on the ground without having to see them in the air."

Ms Swan said the planned tower would cause more high-rise shade.

MORE NEWS

Sneak peek: Coast's new luxury craft brewery

Giant Coast home sells for record $12.5m

Psychic's surprising predictions for the city

Artist impressions of the interior of The Monaco tower in Main Beach from Ignite projects.

"As I live in Pintari Apartments this building will overshadow our pool recreation area. Their (the applicant's) own shadow study shows that they will cast shadows over our pool at least 80 per cent of daylight hours.

"If the planning committee supports the planning officers' recommendation to approve this

development, it will change the character of Main Beach forever. While the adjacent buildings have a small footprint amongst green and leafy surrounds, Monaco is a bulky building the length of two buses crammed on to a tiny site of 899 square metres."

Ignite Projects told the Bulletin: "We believe the Monaco creates a unique and positive landmark within Main Beach and will only enhance the suburb and benefit the community."

Some councillors needing strong evidence to not follow the officer's recommendation.

Main Beach Association leader Sue Donovan has been meeting with councillors in the lead-up to the vote on the code assessable application.

Some councillors indicated they will need strong evidence to reject the project.

PROPERTY INDUSTRY'S DEMANDS FOR LIGHT RAIL CORRIDOR

Main Beach Association leader Sue Donovan. Photo: Tim Marsden

"There is no formal framework for public comment or objection," Ms Donovan said. "However, the Main Beach Association representing the Monaco Committee, which in turn represents the interests of approximately 176 owners in the adjacent buildings, has prepared a document as advice to councillors and council officers."

Many Main Beach unit owners regarded the project as an "over-development" that did not comply with the City Plan's setback and site coverage acceptable outcomes.

"The non-compliant bulk causes loss of views and overshadowing of the three adjacent recreational amenity areas for most of the year and shades Pintari and Admiral North balconies in winter," Ms Donovan said.

Originally published as 'It will cast shadows at least 80 per cent of the day'