Treasurer Jackie Trad will give 200,000 public servants a $1250 bonus and a 2.5 per cent pay increase to stimulate the Queensland economy.
Politics

‘It won’t help’: Builders hit back at cash splash

by Hayden Johnson
23rd Sep 2019 3:29 PM
A $250 MILLION cash bonus for public servants should have been spent propping up the state's fledgling construction sector, Master Builders Queensland has declared.

Treasurer Jackie Trad announced on Saturday about 200,000 public servants would be handed a $1250 bonus - alongside a 2.5 per cent pay increase - to stimulate the Queensland economy.

With the state's building approvals at a ten-year low Master Builders Qld deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said the cash should have been spent to stimulate the slow sector.

"One of the things we've pushed for is bringing back that $5000 boost for new homes, particularly in regional Queensland," he said.

"We're confident that does make a difference... it's more direct.

"Our view is the money would have been better targeted there."

 

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad at Parliament. Pic: Annette Dew
Queensland's building approvals have fallen 11 per cent on last year, which proves more pain is on the horizon for tradies.

Mr Bidwell, who represents more than 8500 members in the state's third-largest industry, said the $1250 bonus was not likely to boost construction activity.

"It's of marginal benefit," he said.

"It could help the renovation market though.

"It certainly won't do any harm, it's just a matter of how much good."

Ms Trad's cash splash has been slammed by economists and business leaders, who said public sector workers were more likely to pay down debt or save the money than help kick start the economy.

