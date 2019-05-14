Volleyball team poses naked to celebrate
A women's volleyball team celebrated winning a title last week by posing naked with the trophy.
Italian side Imoco Volley Conegliano stripped down after securing their third Serie A triumph in four years with a victory over Igor Novara. Imoco didn't give Novara a chance, winning all three games of the final Serie A1 playoff round.
However, their last match was a dramatic encounter - lasting five sets with the champs claiming a narrow, two-point victory in a tie-breaker.
And Imoco players found a creative way of celebrating their hard-fought title - leaving little to the imagination.
They stripped down and posed for a group picture behind the trophy while also biting the commemorative medals they received.
A few of them, Joanna Wolosz and Marta Bechis, then opted for solo snaps, using the mammoth cup as a fig leaf.
Wolosz shared it on Instagram, captioning it with words that read: "It could not be any different!"
And Bechis followed suit, writing: "Scudetto, you say?"
Imoco dominated Serie A1 in the regular season - finishing nine points clear ahead of Novara.
The club has quickly risen to the top after it was founded in 2012 following the bankruptcy of Spesa Volley.