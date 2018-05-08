Items stolen in brazen break and enter in Urangan

Emergency services were called to a property in Patchewollock at about 10.50pm last night.

POLICE are investigating the theft of personal items from a house in Urangan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is alleged an unknown offender entered a Karinga St address about 5am through a metal gate at the back of the property.



The offender banged on the rear door, smashing it to gain entry to the house.

A bag containing personal items was stolen before the offender ran off down Miller St.



It was later recovered by police when they attended the address. Investigations are continuing.

