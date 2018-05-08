Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a property in Patchewollock at about 10.50pm last night.
Emergency services were called to a property in Patchewollock at about 10.50pm last night.
Council News

Items stolen in brazen break and enter in Urangan

Blake Antrobus
by
8th May 2018 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the theft of personal items from a house in Urangan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is alleged an unknown offender entered a Karinga St address about 5am through a metal gate at the back of the property.

The offender banged on the rear door, smashing it to gain entry to the house.

A bag containing personal items was stolen before the offender ran off down Miller St.

It was later recovered by police when they attended the address. Investigations are continuing.
 

Related Items

Show More
break and enter fccrime fcpolice hervey bay urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mayor-elect Seymour slams unfounded social media rumours

    premium_icon Mayor-elect Seymour slams unfounded social media rumours

    Council News Mayor-elect George Seymour has dispelled rumours that busloads of 'Labor' supporters from outside the region were enlisted to help secure votes on polling day.

    Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

    premium_icon Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

    News Another two candidates have conceded the election

    Local Partners