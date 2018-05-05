It's a circus this year at PubFest

IF YOU see shoppers rushing to buy glitter and anything blue-coloured today, chances are they're probably putting the final touches on their outfits for the World's Greatest PubFest.

The 14th annual event is on tomorrow in the Heritage City starting at noon.

Circus themed, you can expect to see clowns, lion tamers and acrobats roaming the streets.

This is the first time Maryborough won't be contesting a Guinness World Record, but thousands are expected to come out for a good time nevertheless.

Judging for the popular costume competition will be from 11am-1.30pm at the Negus carpark.

The pubs taking part are Brolga Theatre, Central Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Federal Hotel, Old Sydney Hotel and Rotary Charity Bar.

Crawl cards are $5, with funds going to Assistance Dogs Australia and the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

They will be available for purchase on the day.

Those who get their cards stamped at all the involved venues go in the draw to win cash prizes.