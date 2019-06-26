It's a feast of festival fun

DRESSED TO RACE: Kiah, Aaliah and Kayli Skuse (from left) from Maryborough in last year's Mary Poppins Festival nanny race.

MARYBOROUGH'S most magical day will culminate eight days of workshops, activities and entertainment with A Day in the Park next Saturday.

The day-long event will bring a magical end to the Mary Poppins Festival which includes an appearance by Humphrey B Bear, the traditional Great Nanny Race and the Grand Parade down Richmond St.

The Heritage City has celebrated its connection with Mary Poppins for 12 years and hundreds are expected to dress in character for the event.

There will be entertainment including professional street theatre performers, sidewalk artists, jugglers, roving performances, a grand costume parade, kite display, vintage cars, carnival rides and old fashioned games and workshops.

You will see performances from the English Bobbies with their interactive and comical mask theatre walkabout act, learn the art of twisted jewellery making, join in the silent disco or the spontaneous flash-mobs, or watch any number of live acts on many stages scattered around the parklands.

A Day in the Park will be held in the Portside Precinct including Gatakers Artspace, Queens Park, Mary River Parklands and Wharf St on Saturday, July 6 from 10am-4pm.

For more information, visit www.marypoppins festival.com.au.

TIMETABLE OF EVENTS...

Saturday, June 29: 1-4pm: Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party, Queens Park

Festivities include an attempt at the Guinness World Records for the largest number of steampunk enthusiasts in one place; firing of the time cannon; an historic engine display; tea duelling; bagpipes and other entertainment.

Saturday, June 29: 5-9pm: Mary Poppins Street Party in the Portside Precinct

Entertainment includes scavenger hunt, raffle, street performer, sensory corner, arts and crafts along with food, bar, beverages, rides and mini markets.

Sunday, June 30: 10am-2pm: Decorate and fly a kite at Queens Park

Kites will be available to purchase in the park along with a colouring in station for children and families to get creative. Marc the Joyologist will be providing additional children's entertainment, plus there will be live music in the park to enjoy.

Mary Poppins Festival 2018 - Cnst Brendan Bowers issues Mary Poppins with a stern warning over some of the contents of her bag. Alistair Brightman

Monday, July 1: 10am-4pm: Local stories from timber - woodcrafting workshops

Monday, July 1: 4-7pm: APT Studios opening performance - Poppins Precinct

Tuesday, July 2: 10am-4pm Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry

Tuesday, July 2: 10.30am-12.30pm - Clay Making Workshop - Poppins Theme

Tuesday, July 2: 1-6pm: Die Walküre: Metropolitan Opera - Brolga Theatre

Tuesday, July 2: 3-4.30pm: Youth Theatre Masterclass - Brolga Theatre

Wednesday, July 3: 10.30am-2pm - Cat in the Hat - Brolga Theatre

Wednesday, July 3: 1pm: Cat in the Hat - Brolga Theatre

Wednesday, July 3: 1.30-3.30pm: Clay Making Workshops: Fairytale Theme - Gatakers Courtyard

Luise and Rosie Straker at the puppet making workshop at a previous Mary Poppins Festival. Brendan Bufi

Thursday, July 4: 8am-1pm: Mary Poppins Markets - Maryborough CBD

Thursday, July 4: 9am-1pm: Mary Poppins Movies - Town Hall Green

Thursday, July 4: 10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry

Thursday, July 4: 1.30-3.30pm: Get Fascinator'd! Recycled Fashion Workshop - Gatakers Artspace

Thursday, July 4: 6-7.30pm: Voices in the Dark - The Bond Store

Friday, July 5: 9am: Jacqueline Harvey creative writing workshop - Maryborough Library

Friday, July 5: 10am-2pm: Mary Poppins Movies in the Park - Neilsens Park

Friday, July 5: 10-11am: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank

Friday, July 5: 10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry

Friday, July 5: 10.30am: Jacqueline Harvey author talk - Maryborough Library

Friday, July 5: 12-1pm: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank

Friday, July 5: 1.30pm: Jacqueline Harvey creative writing workshop - Hervey Bay Library

Friday, July 5: 1.30-3.30pm: Get Fascinator'd! Recycled Fashion Workshop

Friday, July 5: 1.30-3.30pm: Clay Making Workshops: Fairytale Theme - Gatakers Courtyard

Friday, July 5: 2.30-3.30pm: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank

Friday, July 5: 3pm: Jacqueline Harvey author talk - Maryborough Library

Friday, July 5: 4-7pm: Poetry and Pizza with Jason and Megan Roweth - Poppins Precinct

3 yr old Theo Barnes from Brisbane in last year's grand parade. Alistair Brightman

Saturday, July 6: A Day in the Park: the final day of the Mary Poppins Festival.

10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry

10-11am: Live music performed by John Corowa at the Gatakers Artspace stage

10-10.15am: Festival welcome

10am-4pm: Twisted Jewellery Making - Gatakers Courtyard

10am-4pm: Magic and Bubbles - Portside Precinct

10am-4pm: The King of Kids - Portside Precinct

10am-4pm: Guru Duru - Portside Precinct

10am-4pm: The Poet - Customs House Green

10am-4pm: The Memphis Moovers - Portside Precinct

10.30-11am: Marc Joyologist

Chloe Wright with Hadyn Imhoff dress up for last year's Mary Poppins Festival. Alistair Brightman

10.30-11am: Humphrey B Bear - Deluxe Party Hire Stage

10.30-11.30am: The Collectors - Pocket Park at the Story Bank

10.30-11.30am: A-Team Skipping Integration Workshop

11am-noon: Jacqueline Harvey reading - Gatakers Artspace

11am-3pm: Fun Uke for Kids - Customs House green

11.20-11.45am: Jason and Megan Roweth - main stage

11.50am-12.30pm: Mary Poppins Parade Judging - main stage

noon-2pm: Hardings House - Gatakers Artspace stage

noon-12.30pm: The Grand Parade - Richmond St

noon-12.45pm: The English Bobbies

12.30-1pm: Parade Winners Speeches - Richmond St

1-1.30pm: The Great Nanny Race

1-2pm: The Collectors

Join the chimney sweep competition and fun at the Mary Poppins Festival. DSAimages

1.15-2.30pm: The English Bobbies - Portside Precinct

2-4pm: The Company - Gatakers Artspace stage

2-2.30pm: Chimney Sweep Challenge

2.15-3.30pm: The English Bobbies - Portside Precinct

2-2.30pm: Humphrey B Bear - Delux Party Hire stage

2.30-4pm: Telling Tales Through Drama - drama stage

3-4pm: The Collectors - Portside Precinct

3.30-4pm: Humphrey B Bear - Delux Party Hire stage