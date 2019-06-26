It's a feast of festival fun
MARYBOROUGH'S most magical day will culminate eight days of workshops, activities and entertainment with A Day in the Park next Saturday.
The day-long event will bring a magical end to the Mary Poppins Festival which includes an appearance by Humphrey B Bear, the traditional Great Nanny Race and the Grand Parade down Richmond St.
The Heritage City has celebrated its connection with Mary Poppins for 12 years and hundreds are expected to dress in character for the event.
There will be entertainment including professional street theatre performers, sidewalk artists, jugglers, roving performances, a grand costume parade, kite display, vintage cars, carnival rides and old fashioned games and workshops.
You will see performances from the English Bobbies with their interactive and comical mask theatre walkabout act, learn the art of twisted jewellery making, join in the silent disco or the spontaneous flash-mobs, or watch any number of live acts on many stages scattered around the parklands.
A Day in the Park will be held in the Portside Precinct including Gatakers Artspace, Queens Park, Mary River Parklands and Wharf St on Saturday, July 6 from 10am-4pm.
For more information, visit www.marypoppins festival.com.au.
TIMETABLE OF EVENTS...
Saturday, June 29: 1-4pm: Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party, Queens Park
Festivities include an attempt at the Guinness World Records for the largest number of steampunk enthusiasts in one place; firing of the time cannon; an historic engine display; tea duelling; bagpipes and other entertainment.
Saturday, June 29: 5-9pm: Mary Poppins Street Party in the Portside Precinct
Entertainment includes scavenger hunt, raffle, street performer, sensory corner, arts and crafts along with food, bar, beverages, rides and mini markets.
Sunday, June 30: 10am-2pm: Decorate and fly a kite at Queens Park
Kites will be available to purchase in the park along with a colouring in station for children and families to get creative. Marc the Joyologist will be providing additional children's entertainment, plus there will be live music in the park to enjoy.
Monday, July 1: 10am-4pm: Local stories from timber - woodcrafting workshops
Monday, July 1: 4-7pm: APT Studios opening performance - Poppins Precinct
Tuesday, July 2: 10am-4pm Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry
Tuesday, July 2: 10.30am-12.30pm - Clay Making Workshop - Poppins Theme
Tuesday, July 2: 1-6pm: Die Walküre: Metropolitan Opera - Brolga Theatre
Tuesday, July 2: 3-4.30pm: Youth Theatre Masterclass - Brolga Theatre
Wednesday, July 3: 10.30am-2pm - Cat in the Hat - Brolga Theatre
Wednesday, July 3: 1pm: Cat in the Hat - Brolga Theatre
Wednesday, July 3: 1.30-3.30pm: Clay Making Workshops: Fairytale Theme - Gatakers Courtyard
Thursday, July 4: 8am-1pm: Mary Poppins Markets - Maryborough CBD
Thursday, July 4: 9am-1pm: Mary Poppins Movies - Town Hall Green
Thursday, July 4: 10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry
Thursday, July 4: 1.30-3.30pm: Get Fascinator'd! Recycled Fashion Workshop - Gatakers Artspace
Thursday, July 4: 6-7.30pm: Voices in the Dark - The Bond Store
Friday, July 5: 9am: Jacqueline Harvey creative writing workshop - Maryborough Library
Friday, July 5: 10am-2pm: Mary Poppins Movies in the Park - Neilsens Park
Friday, July 5: 10-11am: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank
Friday, July 5: 10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry
Friday, July 5: 10.30am: Jacqueline Harvey author talk - Maryborough Library
Friday, July 5: 12-1pm: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank
Friday, July 5: 1.30pm: Jacqueline Harvey creative writing workshop - Hervey Bay Library
Friday, July 5: 1.30-3.30pm: Get Fascinator'd! Recycled Fashion Workshop
Friday, July 5: 1.30-3.30pm: Clay Making Workshops: Fairytale Theme - Gatakers Courtyard
Friday, July 5: 2.30-3.30pm: The Collectors: Letters to Littleleaf - The Story Bank
Friday, July 5: 3pm: Jacqueline Harvey author talk - Maryborough Library
Friday, July 5: 4-7pm: Poetry and Pizza with Jason and Megan Roweth - Poppins Precinct
Saturday, July 6: A Day in the Park: the final day of the Mary Poppins Festival.
10am-4pm: Local Stories From Timber - Woodcrafting Workshops - Customs Residence Laundry
10-11am: Live music performed by John Corowa at the Gatakers Artspace stage
10-10.15am: Festival welcome
10am-4pm: Twisted Jewellery Making - Gatakers Courtyard
10am-4pm: Magic and Bubbles - Portside Precinct
10am-4pm: The King of Kids - Portside Precinct
10am-4pm: Guru Duru - Portside Precinct
10am-4pm: The Poet - Customs House Green
10am-4pm: The Memphis Moovers - Portside Precinct
10.30-11am: Marc Joyologist
10.30-11am: Humphrey B Bear - Deluxe Party Hire Stage
10.30-11.30am: The Collectors - Pocket Park at the Story Bank
10.30-11.30am: A-Team Skipping Integration Workshop
11am-noon: Jacqueline Harvey reading - Gatakers Artspace
11am-3pm: Fun Uke for Kids - Customs House green
11.20-11.45am: Jason and Megan Roweth - main stage
11.50am-12.30pm: Mary Poppins Parade Judging - main stage
noon-2pm: Hardings House - Gatakers Artspace stage
noon-12.30pm: The Grand Parade - Richmond St
noon-12.45pm: The English Bobbies
12.30-1pm: Parade Winners Speeches - Richmond St
1-1.30pm: The Great Nanny Race
1-2pm: The Collectors
1.15-2.30pm: The English Bobbies - Portside Precinct
2-4pm: The Company - Gatakers Artspace stage
2-2.30pm: Chimney Sweep Challenge
2.15-3.30pm: The English Bobbies - Portside Precinct
2-2.30pm: Humphrey B Bear - Delux Party Hire stage
2.30-4pm: Telling Tales Through Drama - drama stage
3-4pm: The Collectors - Portside Precinct
3.30-4pm: Humphrey B Bear - Delux Party Hire stage