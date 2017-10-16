'It's a godsend': Farmers welcome rainy relief

SIX months ago, Cyril Barbeler had only three inches of rain (76.2mm) over a six-month period.

But the latest downpour is a huge relief for the Tinana farmer, who received 69mm over the last few days.

Mr Barbeler said the first storm on Friday was a "godsend" after several months of no rain at all.

"All the tanks and dams are full, the grass is growing, the cows are happy," Mr Barbeler said.

"We were on the verge of buying water, even with two tanks.

"Being a farmer, you take the ups with the downs, you win some and lose some."

Cane farmer Geoff Atkinson isn't complaining either, with both his tanks full and his dam nearly filled to the brim.

He said about 50mm had fallen since the rainfall started on Friday.

"It's magic after the drought," Mr Atkinson said.

"It's good for next year's crop because it means people can keep their irrigation water for next year."

But he's not complaining about the future forecast, with Mr Atkinson saying the months before had been some of "the driest we've seen" for years.

He was forced to buy water for his tanks a week before the deluge.

"I hope it keeps coming over the next week, then we'll wait for it to dry out as the crushing continues," Mr Atkinson said.

Fraser Coast farmers have battled through a difficult season marred by drought and lack of rainfall.

While farmers enjoyed some relief from rain brought by Cyclone Debbie earlier this year, it came too late for the cane crushing season.

Hervey Bay endured its driest September in recorded history with 0mm of rainfall.