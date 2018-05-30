Menu
IT'S SHOWTIME: Mowgli, played by Chelsea Riley, with some of the cast in Fraser Coast Anglican College Junior School musical of The Jungle Book.
IT'S SHOWTIME: Mowgli, played by Chelsea Riley, with some of the cast in Fraser Coast Anglican College Junior School musical of The Jungle Book. Alistair Brightman
It's a jungle of a party as Disney classic comes to life

30th May 2018 3:47 PM

BE TRANSPORTED into the wilds of the Indian Jungle for a stage production featuring more than 400 performers of a Disney classic about the famous adventure of Mowgli.

Following months of rehearsals, Fraser Coast Anglican College Junior School is inviting everyone to their performance of The Jungle Book.

The first performance is coming up at 5.30pm Wednesday (May 30.”

Two shows are on Thursday - first at 1pm and an evening performance at 5.30pm.

The musical follows the story of the young 'man cub', was raised by a family of wolves, as a tiger named Shere Khan forces him to leave his home.

He embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and bear Baloo.

Incorporating songs from the movie, including The Bare Necessities and I Wanna Be like You, Visual and Performing Arts director Ian Slater said the students were excited to showcase their hard work in what promises to be a wild ride.

"Staff and students have been working hard rehearsing and preparing for the musical during Term 1 and 2,” Mr Slater said.

"With some great music, amazing scenery and costumes, and incredible acting it's going to be a show to remember.”

The two remaining shows will be held at the Fraser Coast Anglican College CMC Ball Court.

Tickets at $10 per person or $35 for a group of four.

