'It's a living memorial': Praise for Queens Park project

UNIQUE MEMORIAL: Queens Park Military Trail Committee members Nancy Bates and Greig Bolderrow examine the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial site ahead of its opening. Blake Antrobus

MARYBOROUGH'S new war memorial is set to make history as the most unique of its kind outside of the nation's capital.

Final touches are being placed at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial site ahead of its official opening this Saturday.

This is after about seven months of construction and years of grass roots dedication to bring the stories of World War I to life and preserve them for future generations.The vice chair of the Queensland Advisory Committee for the Commemoration of the Anzac Centenary, said the site was a "wonderful tribute to WW1 veterans” and all those who had served throughout history.

"It's not a museum on the scale of the Canberra's but it's unique in the way it blends outdoor memorial designs with educational information and technology,” Col Austin said.

"In that way, it makes it a living memorial - the technology helps it talk to you, and helps younger Australians resonate with it.”

The project compliments the current statue of Duncan Chapman, a Maryborough soldier who was the first on the beach in the Gallipoli campaign.

Story panels at the memorial site have QR barcodes, allowing attendees to download an audio version of the true tales told at the site.

Motion sensors have also been installed along the path to trigger speakers and multi-media boxes have been placed around the site, taking people on a journey of the ANZACs from Gallipoli through to the Western Front battle theatres.

Col Austin said there were few projects "of this calibre and spectre” across the country.

"It's unique in the way it blends technology to tell the story of individuals and campaigns,” he said.

Vice president of the Queens Park Military Trial Greig Bolderrow said the design provided a different angle on the stories and an opportunity for people to delve deeper into the campaign's history.

"We've had a couple of people who've seen different little elements of it, and they believe it will be the most special war memorial outside of Canberra,” Mr Bolderrow said.

"We've already had a lot of interest from schools, particularly to the north of us from Bundaberg, who intimated they will bring down school tours down for a couple of days, to do this and the Military Museum and the Historical Village in Hervey Bay, all in one little trip.”

A stylised boat sculpture, representing the first Allied boat to land on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25, 1915, was installed at the site last month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join an array of military leaders and embassy representatives at the memorial opening this Saturday from 2pm.