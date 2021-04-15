‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

Sitting in a hotel room in Sydney, Andrew Tierney is spending his final days in isolation ahead of Human Nature’s Australian tour, which is headed to Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre next month.

The celebrated music group will perform their greatest hits during their regional tour, beginning in Queensland and then travelling to New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Tierney, along with his brother Mike, Toby Allen and Phil Burton, formed the band more than 30 years ago.

Now ARIA Hall of Fame inductees, the group will perform stripped back versions of their original hits and Motown classics during the shows.

Human Nature will visit Maryborough as part of their People Get Ready: The AAA Australian Regional Tour. Members from left: Andrew Tierney, Michael Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen. Picture: Contributed.

For now though, Tierney remains in quarantine until the two week stay in the hotel room finishes on Friday.

It’s been a year in which performing opportunities have been limited, if not impossible, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the second time Tierney has had to isolate.

The first time was in Perth at Christmas and it felt a lot longer, he said.

This time in Sydney, with a bigger room, knowing he’s close to family and with a tour just around the corner, it’s gone faster, he said.

The group has used an app to rehearse singing together, although after 32 years of performing alongside each other, it hasn’t taken too much work.

The time in isolation has been used to talk through the show, sing together and prepare for the weeks ahead.

Tierney said he was a little anxious knowing the band wouldn’t have the usual preparations ahead of performing.

But it didn’t take long for them to figure out the journey they want to take the audience on and the note they want to hit during the tour.

“It’s coming together really well,” Mr Tierney said.

“We’re stripping it back so it will be really raw and intimate.

“It’s about the songs and stories.

“It’s about the music.”

The pandemic has been challenging for the members of the group, as it has for many others.

“Us performing, that’s how we support our families,” Tierney said.

Human Nature: Michael Tierney, Toby Allen, Phil Burton and Andrew Tierney.

Performing Motown hits in Las Vegas was exhilarating, but also how they paid for their homes and bills, he said.

“It’s like anyone else who lost their job,” he said.

“We’ve spent our whole lives being performers, it’s weird for us personally and as a group as well.”

Now, set to come back together for the People Get Ready tour, it feels like something of a reunion, Tierney said.

“It adds another level of gratefulness that we get to do it,” he said.

“For us, we’ll never forget that it was taken away.

“Now we get to tour again when there was a time we couldn’t.”

Tierney said he felt that live music lovers felt the same sense of excitement to be able to go to events again.

Originally published as ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough