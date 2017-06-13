It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

LOVIN' IT: Aaron Graves has secured employment at McDonald's in Maryborough with the help of Mylestones Employment.

IT ALL started at Maryborough Aquatic Centre, and now Aaron Graves' new job is going swimmingly.

Aaron, 31, who has an intellectual disability, gained work experience at the aquatic centre through Mylestones Employment with the support of the Fraser Coast Council.

The job placement developed Aaron's confidence and independence, as he worked at the front counter, cleaned the swimming pool, learnt about how the centre is run and cemented himself as an integral part of the team.

His newfound confidence and customer service skills gave him the step up he needed to secure a paid job, and he has now been working at McDonald's Restaurant in Maryborough for the past 10 months.

He has been working in a front-of-house position, showing off his customer service skills and ever-growing confidence.

"I feel now that I can do lots of different tasks and really enjoy spending time with all the staff and customers,” Aaron said.

His job development officer, Justin Burnham, is impressed with Aaron's progress.

"He loves his job and we are really proud to see him flourish,” Mr Burnham said.

"At Mylestones Employment we know that with the right support there is no limit to what people with disability can achieve and Aaron is a true testament to that.

"He has a great career ahead of him.”

Mylestones Employment supports Queenslanders with a disability to find long-term employment in their local community. To find out more, call 1300 635 627 or visit www.myemployment.org.au.