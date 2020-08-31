‘It’s an insult’: Residents fuming over foreshore fence

People enjoying the view near Mant St, Point Vernon. A barrier fence will soon go up to discourage tree poisoning.

FOR LYN and Bill Longstaff, a fence blocking block their prized view of Hervey Bay is more than a "minor inconvenience".

The long-time Mant Street, Point Vernon residents spoke to the Chronicle after Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to erect the 2.1m fence in an effort to stop illegal tree poisoning in the area.

Lyn took issue with Councillor David Lewis' comments that the fence would be a "minor inconvenience" for residents in the area.

"For Councillor Lewis to say that this fence will be a 'minor inconvenience' is an insult and totally untrue," she said.

"Why should we have to look at this fence when we have done nothing wrong, we took no part in the demise of these trees and the council has not accused us of killing trees, yet they think they have the right to infringe on our peaceful existence?"

The fence prompted a long and spirited debate in last week's council meeting, with Cr Lewis and Councillor Denis Chapman at times facing off over the issue.

Cr Chapman argued the fence would "punish" innocent residents for the actions of a few.

He said retirees in the community had put their life-savings into their homes and deserved to enjoy the lifestyle the exclusive area offered.

Cr Lewis hit back, saying the fence would not punish but educate people.

He said those who experienced the "minor inconvenience" of having their view obstructed by the fence should consider, "is it too much to ask?"

Cr Lewis said the council had been trying to solve the tree poisoning problem for years and it was "not good enough" to say someone else had to come up with a solution.

He said he did not want to "hurt the innocent" and wanted the fence to remain for as short a time as possible.

Lyn questioned how long it would need to stay, saying it was possible some older residents my not live to see the fence pulled down.

"Are the residents to look at this fence for the two, four, eight or however many years they might have left?" Lyn asked.

She also questioned why Mant Street had been specifically chosen for the fence solution.

"There are many other areas of dead trees along our Esplanade that the council is aware of and more recently in Toogoom, yet they pick our street," she said.

Councillors voted 6-5 to erect the fence.