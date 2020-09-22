IT’S BACK: Discount store returns with Silly sales

Megan, Elise and Jason Toohey excited to open the door to customer on Wednesday at the new Silly Solly store in Hervey Bay.

CHRISTMAS lights, one litre bottles of hand sanitiser and boxes of chocolates are predicted to be some of the biggest sellers at the Silly Solly's grand opening on Wednesday.

Like many things around the region coronavirus delayed the opening of the discount store by a few months but now, store owner Jason Toohey, his wife Megan and daughter Elsie couldn't be more excited about welcoming customers.

Mr Toohey said a big draw card of the store was that nothing was priced over $5.

"It is great to be back in the bay and with a brand new store filled with lots of stock," he said.

Solly Stanton will be at the opening and is hoping to see some of his old customers returning to the popular chain.

Mr Toohey said there had been a lot of interest in the store with some trying to enter the unopened shop by accident.

"Even the feedback we have gotten on Facebook has been great and people are really excited for us to open the doors," he said.

The store has hired 15 locals including some junior staff who are starting their first jobs.

"Of the five juniors on board, for four this is brand new," he said.

"It is exciting for them to see an adult workplace and it is great to see their enthusiasm come through."

"It is not just the young people … we also have some experienced staff who are really excited to be in this type new establishment."

A Covid safe plan is in place which includes a limit on how many people can be in the store at once.

The store will be open from 9am Wednesday.