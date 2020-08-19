Menu
STANDING UNITED: Fraser Coast Mates is encouraging residents to reach out to mates during their time of need.
Community

IT’S BACK: Golfing for a good cause gets go ahead

Stuart Fast
19th Aug 2020 5:15 PM
FRASER COAST Mates President Darren Bosley was worried the organisation's annual golf day for mental health might not have gone ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

The easing of restrictions however means the event can proceed on November 6.

The event raises awareness about suicide and mental health by getting people together for a day of golf and chatting with mates.

Mr Bosley said 120 players across 34 teams had already signed on.

"We've never had so many teams book so quickly," he said.

Mr Bosley said it was difficult for people to open up their feelings but the golf course provided an environment to save lives through conversation.

Teams for the golf day can be booked here.

To learn more about Fraser Coast Mates, see the Chronicle site on Thursday.

If you or anyone else needs help, Lifeline can be contacted on: 13 11 14

