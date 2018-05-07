Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Tony Pantlin.
Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - Tony Pantlin. Alistair Brightman
News

'It's been very rewarding': Pantlin concedes by-election

Blake Antrobus
by
7th May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEGGED as a dark horse through the mayoral by-election, Tony Pantlin doesn't see any loss in this election campaign.

The Fraser Coast mayoral hopeful, who finished up third out of the seven candidates, conceded the by-election yesterday.

At the time of print, he had 8,527 votes, falling about 500 votes short of councillor Darren Everard, who had 9,040.

Mr Pantlin said the outcome was as he expected and said the election had been "very rewarding".

"The interactions I've had clearly show that people support me, and they know who I am and what I stand for," Mr Pantlin said.

Mr Pantlin told the Chronicle he enjoyed a quiet dinner with his family and "a good sleep-in" after polling day.

He said running for mayor had been a great investment in "mind and life wealth."

In a post on his official page on Sunday, he congratulated Cr Seymour on a "well-organised and resourced political campaign" attributing the mayor-elect's success to support from the Labor Party. Mr Pantlin said he was looking forward to "a cohesive, accountable council and delivery on your (George's) commitments".

Greg Schmidt, who finished sixth with 3,982 votes, conceded on Saturday night, saying he was "happy to know people have exercised their democratic right to vote".

Cr Seymour's victory means another by-election will be called for Division 10 of the Fraser Coast.

by-election fccouncil fcelection fraser coast regional council results tony pantlin
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Seymour set to take mayoral reins after by-election victory

    premium_icon Seymour set to take mayoral reins after by-election victory

    Council News By 9pm Sarturday night, the writing was on the wall: George Seymour would become the Fraser Coast's next mayor in a landslide victory

    GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    News Maryborough was turned into a circus for the annual event

    Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    Opinion We can only hope the next campaign is as positive.

    Ryan overcomes six toughest months to star at states

    premium_icon Ryan overcomes six toughest months to star at states

    Gymnastics It was the toughest six months of his young life.

    Local Partners