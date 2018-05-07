'It's been very rewarding': Pantlin concedes by-election

PEGGED as a dark horse through the mayoral by-election, Tony Pantlin doesn't see any loss in this election campaign.

The Fraser Coast mayoral hopeful, who finished up third out of the seven candidates, conceded the by-election yesterday.

At the time of print, he had 8,527 votes, falling about 500 votes short of councillor Darren Everard, who had 9,040.

Mr Pantlin said the outcome was as he expected and said the election had been "very rewarding".

"The interactions I've had clearly show that people support me, and they know who I am and what I stand for," Mr Pantlin said.

Mr Pantlin told the Chronicle he enjoyed a quiet dinner with his family and "a good sleep-in" after polling day.

He said running for mayor had been a great investment in "mind and life wealth."

In a post on his official page on Sunday, he congratulated Cr Seymour on a "well-organised and resourced political campaign" attributing the mayor-elect's success to support from the Labor Party. Mr Pantlin said he was looking forward to "a cohesive, accountable council and delivery on your (George's) commitments".

Greg Schmidt, who finished sixth with 3,982 votes, conceded on Saturday night, saying he was "happy to know people have exercised their democratic right to vote".

Cr Seymour's victory means another by-election will be called for Division 10 of the Fraser Coast.