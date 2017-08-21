It's beginning to feel more like winter

Seeing smoke around? Here's where it's coming from

THE Fraser Coast was recently hit with unseasonably high mid-August temps only to return to what feels a lot more like winter today.

But will it last?

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded a minimum of eight degrees in Hervey Bay on Monday with the day expected to warm to up a top of 23 degrees.

In Maryborough the minimum for Monday was six degrees with a top of 23 degrees expected.

Minimums will creep up to ten degrees in the Heritage City from Tuesday, while Hervey Bay can expect minimums between ten and twelve degrees.

It's expected to be a little warmer in Hervey Bay with top temps expected to reach 26 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before dropped to 24 degrees on Friday.

If you've got outdoor plans later this week, you may want to bring them forward with showers forecast on Thursday and into the weekend.