IT'S BEGUN: Easter exodus sparks Bruce Hwy gridlock

The Bruce Highway just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange yesterday, as Easter long weekend traffic clogged roads. Bruce Highway gridlock has already started today further north at Tanawha. Craig Warhurst

BREAKING: Easter Monday traffic congestion has already sent the Bruce Highway into gridlock as holidaymakers leave the Sunshine Coast.

Since about 9.30am the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway interchange has ground to a halt, with delays of about 20 minutes for westbound drivers heading onto the highway's southbound lanes.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued an alert over the gridlock, with frustrations set to ramp up through today as the Book of Exodus plays out on major roads through the afternoon.

Yesterday motorists reported traffic between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane was bumper-to-bumper for long periods.

The Daily will bring further updates on traffic congestion today.