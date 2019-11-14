‘It’s blinking at me’: Weirdest place to find a roo

BEN Cheyne was leaving a shopping centre with his son when saw a trapped kangaroo blinking at him through the grille of an oncoming car.

"As we were leaving the car park and coming into the intersection, I looked left and a Mazda3 was approaching and you could see the tail sticking out the front," he said.

"I was like, 'What the hell, is that a snake?'

"Once I spotted the head and the eyes I blasted the horn and stopped (the driver) in the middle of the intersection."

Mr Cheyne, 43, said he and Cooper, 11, were leaving Domain Central on Duckworth St, Townsville, about lunchtime when he stopped the driver, a man who looked to be in his 20s, to tell him about the kangaroo stuck in the front of the car.

"I jumped out and started going 'There's a kangaroo in there,'" he said.

"The man got out and said he knew, that they'd hit it yesterday afternoon but 'it's dead, don't worry about it.

"I said 'Nah mate, it's blinking at me. It's alive.'"

The kangaroo tail dangles from the front of the ute. Picture: Facebook/Ben Cheyne

Ben Cheyne, 43, of Townsville, stopped a man driving with a live kangaroo stuck in the grill of his car. Picture: Facebook/Ben Cheyne

Owner of Cheyne Shades and Canvas, Mr Cheyne had the man pull over while he grabbed a pair of gloves, a cordless drill and saber saw tools from the back of his ute.

He then took the number plate off and cut the Mazda's grille out of the bumper bar to help dislodge the bewildered animal.

"Then I put my gloves on and grabbed the tail. I tried to grab it by its body but it was sort of fighting me," he said.

"Then I put my hand up to its neck so I could grip it. It was very strong.

"Then I stood up, so I was standing up and holding it and its back legs were kicking, so I thought what am I going to do? Cooper's 11, he can't drive my ute."

Mr Cheyne said he yelled out to a couple walking by and asked the man to drive his ute about 1km down the road to some bush with a stream.

"He jumped in my ute, my son jumped in the front and I jumped in the tray (holding on to the kangaroo) and drove off with everyone looking at me."

As he was struggling to hold on to the 1m marsupial, Mr Cheyne said he didn't think to take it to a vet and he didn't want to release it in the shopping centre carpark.

"I didn't think, I just wanted to get it into a safer area," he said.

"My main concern was thought its legs were broken, but once it stood up he put his back legs on the ground and off he went."

Mr Cheyne said the man driving the Mazda told him he was from Melbourne and he had borrowed a friend's car to go to the shops.

By the time the three returned to the carpark, Me Cheyne said the Melburnian had gone.