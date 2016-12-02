BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

The Tobruk is coming to the Wide Bay.

EX-HMAS Tobruk will continue to serve Australia - now as a tourist destination - when it is scuttled off the coast between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay as a dive wreck.

Minister for Defence Personnel Dan Tehan announced on Friday the Royal Australian Navy's former Landing Ship, HMAS Tobruk (II), will be provided to the Queensland Government to be scuttled in the Wide Bay area east of Bundaberg and north of Hervey Bay.



Mr Tehan said it marked the final chapter for a fine Navy ship which has served Australia well since her commissioning in 1981.



"She will be fondly remembered by all those who served in Tobruk and those who have been supported by the many operational and humanitarian deployments she undertook," he said.



"The scuttling of Tobruk in the Wide Bay Burnett area will be a permanent monument to Tobruk's proud history and a reminder she served as her motto intended 'Faithful and Strong'."



Federal Member for Hinkler and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt said the hard-fought battle for more than three years had finally paid off.

More to come.