'Its f---ing bulls--t': Man's cursing fury in court

BAIL DENIED: Cody James Anthony Bourke-Hennessy was denied bail after swearing up a storm in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

BAIL DENIED: Cody James Anthony Bourke-Hennessy was denied bail after swearing up a storm in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday. contributed

AS THE Rolling Stones once said, "you can't always get what you want", and for Bundy man Cody James Anthony Bourke-Hennessy, those lyrics could not hold more meaning.

When a handcuffed Mr Bourke-Hennessey made an application for bail in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, it seemed like he had it all figured out.

His mother stood on the other side of the glass, holding his phone.

Mr Bourke-Hennessy, who faced court on trespass and several other charges, told the court all the evidence he'd need to be found not guilty was on his phone.

But it all went south from there.

"The proof is right, right f---ing there," Mr Bourke-Hennessy told Magistrate Neil Lavaring.

He demanded Mr Lavaring and police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen read a text message he'd received.

And when technical difficulties stopped Mr Lavaring from finding the right message, Mr Bourke-Hennessy became hostile.

After swearing up a storm before the court, his audacity proved too much for Sen Constable Klassen.

"Perhaps the accused shouldn't talk like this in court ... all I see are messages saying 'I've told you time and time again, I don't want to be with you'," Sen Const Klassen said.

Mr Bourke-Hennessy again got his mother to scroll through the texts, and she quietly asked him to "please stop swearing".

But Mr Bourke-Hennessy didn't stop. "I'm not being set up," he barked.

Mr Lavaring said he would need time to look over the facts and adjourned the bail application for Friday.

Mr Bourke-Hennessy asked "Are you serious, sir? Can't we have this sorted today?"

A supervising officer quietly told him they couldn't, and Mr Bourke-Hennessy shouted "I'm not talking to you".

"This is f---ing bulls--t," he shouted, pulling back from officers trying to remove him.

"I'm trying to listen to what he's saying, what the f--k?"