The Fraser Coast's hottest March day in more than 20 years

MARCH 6, 2017, is officially the hottest Maryborough day on record.

The Heritage City sweltered to a record 38 degrees at 2.27pm, eclipsing the previous high of 36.6 degrees which was set in 1988.

Hervey Bay reached a high of 35.4 degrees at 1.21pm, the highest March day since 1993 when the mercury reached 37.3 degrees.

Bundaberg also reached its hottest March day as the temperature peaked at 38.5 degrees.

There's little reprieve on the way, as Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michelle Berry said the reigon should expect at least low to mid-30s for the rest of the week.

"It will still be about two to five degrees above the March average," she said.

"There's potential for thunderstorms (on Tuesday) north from Bundaberg. There may be a little shower but they'll be patchy at best."

The combination of heat and westerly winds created terrible conditions for firefighters, who were called to at least five fires between Gunalda and Burrum Heads.

The blaze at Burrum Coast National Park restarted on Monday morning and at one point had 10 crews at the scene.

Firefighters were also called to fires at Gunalda, Tin Can Bay, Tuan Forest, and a two-vehicle fire at Pacific Haven.