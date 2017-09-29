It's going to be another scorcher this weekend!

WE can expect another scorcher on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday is looking like it'll be the hottest day with a top of 30 degrees forecast for Hervey Bay and 35 degrees for Martyborough.

Sunday is expected to ease off a few degrees dropping back into the high 20s.

There is an 80% chance of showers on Sunday, so keep your fingers crossed.

On Monday we can expect showers again, with a 90% chance, according to weatherzone.com.au

Maryborough was due to break a September record on Friday.

The Heritage City reached 34 degrees at 1.30pm.

