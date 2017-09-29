36°
News

It's going to be another scorcher this weekend!

Amy Formosa
by

WE can expect another scorcher on the Fraser Coast this weekend. 

Saturday is looking like it'll be the hottest day with a top of 30 degrees forecast for Hervey Bay and 35 degrees for Martyborough. 

Sunday is expected to ease off a few degrees dropping back into the high 20s. 

There is an 80% chance of showers on Sunday, so keep your fingers crossed. 

On Monday we can expect showers again, with a 90% chance, according to weatherzone.com.au

Maryborough was due to break a September record on Friday. 

The Heritage City reached 34 degrees at 1.30pm. 

How have you been escaping the heat? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
