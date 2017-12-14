Menu
It's going to be a Notorious summer, with pirate ship in Bay

Notorious, the full size wooden sailing recreation of a caravel has been laid seige by visitors of the Hervey Bay Boat Club.
Annie Perets
by

CALDER Higham, 10, learned lots of facts about pirates when he visited a pirate ship this week - like how the captain would be the only one to sleep on a bed with the rest of the crew left out battling the cold.

"It was the first pirate ship I've ever seen," Calder said.

Called Notorious, she is a full-sized replica of a 15th century sailing ship and has arrived in Hervey Bay.

At the first open day on Wednesday, many excited visitors of both young and old took the opportunity to jump aboard and explore the interior.

Constructed over 11 years, Notorious is the only ship of its type, a caravel, sailing in the southern hemisphere.

The ship will be on display and ready to be explored Wednesday-Sunday every week until January 14.

The caravel is docked at the marina in Urangan, with entry through the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

There is an entry cost to enter the ship.

