TAKING SHAPE: The ferris wheel takes shape at Gympie Showgrounds yesterday. Troy Jegers
It's Gympie's Tom and Lyn Grady Show

Arthur Gorrie
by
9th May 2019 12:01 AM
THERE are those who suggest popular Gympie business couple Tom and Lyn Grady deserve a medal for their enormous contribution to the Gympie Show.

But they would probably be too modest to accept one, the same people suggest.

One of their admirers is Show Society secretary and events co-ordinator Sarah Niemand.

She said it would be hard to imagine the Show without them.

Among the things they contribute are enormous things like paying for all the fireworks and cooking breakfast for farming exhibitors to take the pressure off after they've finished prepping their animals.

It is a task they perform every morning of the Gympie Show.

They sponsor every section.

They also totally sponsor the competition to guess the colour of the last of the fireworks each night.

And that costs a lot.

You can pick blue and if it comes up you go in a draw and can get $1000, without having to bet anything. You can enter as many times as you like and they do it each night, with entries at their stores.

And they have two sites they rent within the grounds.

Gympie Times

