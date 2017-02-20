It's hard to believe we're still on level one restrictions

THE LAST DROP: Surrounded by a growing dust bowl, Beaver Rock grazier Royce Sommerfeld stands in front of the last few litres of stagnate water in his dam.

I FIND it hard to believe we're still on level one water restrictions on the Fraser Coast.

As a journalist we speak to farming families living in the middle of what has been described as the most severe drought the Fraser Coast has seen in years.

The Mclean family, who owns the Susan River Homestead Adventure Resort, as they witness their 10 dams, one lake and swamp drop to seven-year lows and dry up.

We speak to weather forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology - some of whom have said it is 'worrying' that after having the driest January on record there is little sight of any changes on the horizon for the remaining wet season.

The start of 2017 has been one of the driest for the region on record with just 20.4mm of rain recorded in Maryborough since January 1

The latest response from the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed it's all okay with the most recent Lenthalls Dam levels at 70% (on February 8).

We've been told that the dam levels need to be below 60% for level two restrictions to be put into place.

Growing up on a farm I understand what it's like when you don't have rain water in the tanks, and while some would say that's a choice, I believe we all need to take into consideration times of the day we're watering the garden, how long our showers are and just how many loads of washing we're doing because every little bit counts.

