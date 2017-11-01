'It's just a boob, not a sexual thing to be feeding a child'

WHEN Kiesten Grenenger was approached by a man while she breastfed her baby, she expected to cop backlash.

Instead, she received the complete opposite.

"I was sitting outside the shops on a bench and a man approached me and asked if he could sit next to me," she said.

"He said it was nice to see a breastfeeding mum and congratulated me for doing it in public because he didn't see it as often anymore."

The positive encounter was a welcome change to the usual negativity she receives when she breastfeeds her now three-week-old baby, Kai.

Minutes before the man sat next to her, an elderly woman had given her a "disgusted" look before standing up and walking away.

Ms Grenenger is open about her decision to breastfeed in public without a cover.

FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai. Inge Hansen

However, her approach did not sit well with one man in particular when she sat down outside a shop last week.

"My baby was about two weeks old so he's attached to my breast all the time for comfort and feeding," she said.

"I had (Kai) in a baby carrier and he was crying and getting restless so I took my breast out of my singlet and starting feeding him.

"When I was leaving the shops, I had a man walk past me and quickly said 'put it away' and kept walking."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Ms Grenenger said it took her a few seconds to register the comment she had heard and by the time she realised, the man had gone.

"It's just a boob, it's not a sexual thing to be feeding a child," she said.

"Breasts are so sexualised these days so it probably puts people off or that I'm trying to lure in their husbands but what do they think babies eat?"

Reader poll Do you believe breastfeeding in public is appropriate? Yes

No

Yes, as long as the breast and baby are covered View Results Vote

A surprising trend Ms Grenenger had noticed was more women seemed to act offended by public breastfeeding than men.

"I'd say 80 per cent of the looks I get are from women," she said.

"Men just don't seem to mind and keep going on with what they're doing."

When Ms Grenenger had her first son, Joe, 2, she didn't cop anywhere near as much flak as she does now.

For mothers who feel intimidated when breastfeeding their child in public, Ms Grenenger said "just do what you feel is comfortable".

"If using a cover is more comfortable for you and bub then do that but there's no reason to deprive your child of food," she said.

"Especially in this heat, covering up can be ridiculous but other times covering up can help the baby get a good feed."