News

'It's just a boob, not a sexual thing to be feeding a child'

Inge Hansen
by

WHEN Kiesten Grenenger was approached by a man while she breastfed her baby, she expected to cop backlash.

Instead, she received the complete opposite.

"I was sitting outside the shops on a bench and a man approached me and asked if he could sit next to me," she said.

"He said it was nice to see a breastfeeding mum and congratulated me for doing it in public because he didn't see it as often anymore."

The positive encounter was a welcome change to the usual negativity she receives when she breastfeeds her now three-week-old baby, Kai.

Minutes before the man sat next to her, an elderly woman had given her a "disgusted" look before standing up and walking away.

Ms Grenenger is open about her decision to breastfeed in public without a cover.

FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai.
FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai. Inge Hansen

However, her approach did not sit well with one man in particular when she sat down outside a shop last week.

"My baby was about two weeks old so he's attached to my breast all the time for comfort and feeding," she said.

"I had (Kai) in a baby carrier and he was crying and getting restless so I took my breast out of my singlet and starting feeding him.

"When I was leaving the shops, I had a man walk past me and quickly said 'put it away' and kept walking."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Ms Grenenger said it took her a few seconds to register the comment she had heard and by the time she realised, the man had gone.

"It's just a boob, it's not a sexual thing to be feeding a child," she said.

"Breasts are so sexualised these days so it probably puts people off or that I'm trying to lure in their husbands but what do they think babies eat?"

Reader poll

Do you believe breastfeeding in public is appropriate?

View Results

A surprising trend Ms Grenenger had noticed was more women seemed to act offended by public breastfeeding than men.

"I'd say 80 per cent of the looks I get are from women," she said.

"Men just don't seem to mind and keep going on with what they're doing."

When Ms Grenenger had her first son, Joe, 2, she didn't cop anywhere near as much flak as she does now.

For mothers who feel intimidated when breastfeeding their child in public, Ms Grenenger said "just do what you feel is comfortable".

"If using a cover is more comfortable for you and bub then do that but there's no reason to deprive your child of food," she said.

"Especially in this heat, covering up can be ridiculous but other times covering up can help the baby get a good feed."

Related Items

Topics:  breastfeeding fccommunity fraser coast motherhood

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

THE redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex is the biggest project Steven Sarah has seen at the shops in about 15 years.

Economic plan to bring jobs, tax relief

Consolidated Linen Service managing director Adam Roberts, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen.

The plan would bring jobs, tax relief and drop electricity prices.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Maryborough's Emma Grant with her husband Brendan, who died earlier this month

Maryborough's Emma Grant has paid tribute to her beloved husband.

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A woman has been struck by a vehicle in Hervey Bay.

Local Partners