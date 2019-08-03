'It's just hair': Nicole's brave shave for charity

Nicole Welsh, 16, and her step-dad Robert Traynor after getting their head shaved on Wednesday.

Nicole Welsh, 16, and her step-dad Robert Traynor after getting their head shaved on Wednesday. Cody Fox

THERE'S nothing Nicole Welsh hates more than being the centre of attention.

But she was willing to overcome her fear for the sake of others.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old shaved her head for the second time in her young life.

Sitting on stage at Stockland, Nicole lost her locks as friends and family cheered her on.

The decision to take part in Leukaemia Foundation's World Greatest Shave was reached in May.

World's Greatest Shave - 16yo Nicole Welsh before having her head shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation. Cody Fox

The first time Nicole shaved her head it was to honour the wishes of her grandmother who died of leukaemia and breast cancer.

This year, Nicole lost her uncle, a friend and came close to losing her step-dad, all to cancer.

She also encouraged those who were thinking about shaving their head for charity to take the plunge.

"I decided I can't really help in any other way, so if I can raise a little bit of money it would be good," Nicole said.

"Do it. It's a great experience and it's just hair, it'll grow back."

WORLD'S GREATEST SHAVE: 16-year-old Nicole Welsh getting her shaved by Sherie Coy as her mother Vanessa Traynor and grandfather Robert Smith watch on after getting their hair dyed. Cody Fox

Nicole's mother, Vanessa Traynor said her daughter was a "free spirit", determined to help others.

"She's had a few losses and bad experiences with cancer, so for her, it was really important to do what she could for other people," Ms Traynor said.

Nicole raised more than $800 for World's Greatest Shave.