Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicole Welsh, 16, and her step-dad Robert Traynor after getting their head shaved on Wednesday.
Nicole Welsh, 16, and her step-dad Robert Traynor after getting their head shaved on Wednesday. Cody Fox
News

'It's just hair': Nicole's brave shave for charity

Jodie Callcott
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S nothing Nicole Welsh hates more than being the centre of attention.

But she was willing to overcome her fear for the sake of others.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old shaved her head for the second time in her young life.

Sitting on stage at Stockland, Nicole lost her locks as friends and family cheered her on.

The decision to take part in Leukaemia Foundation's World Greatest Shave was reached in May.

 

World's Greatest Shave - 16yo Nicole Welsh before having her head shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation.
World's Greatest Shave - 16yo Nicole Welsh before having her head shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation. Cody Fox

The first time Nicole shaved her head it was to honour the wishes of her grandmother who died of leukaemia and breast cancer.

This year, Nicole lost her uncle, a friend and came close to losing her step-dad, all to cancer.

She also encouraged those who were thinking about shaving their head for charity to take the plunge.

"I decided I can't really help in any other way, so if I can raise a little bit of money it would be good," Nicole said.

"Do it. It's a great experience and it's just hair, it'll grow back."

 

WORLD'S GREATEST SHAVE: 16-year-old Nicole Welsh getting her shaved by Sherie Coy as her mother Vanessa Traynor and grandfather Robert Smith watch on after getting their hair dyed.
WORLD'S GREATEST SHAVE: 16-year-old Nicole Welsh getting her shaved by Sherie Coy as her mother Vanessa Traynor and grandfather Robert Smith watch on after getting their hair dyed. Cody Fox

Nicole's mother, Vanessa Traynor said her daughter was a "free spirit", determined to help others.

"She's had a few losses and bad experiences with cancer, so for her, it was really important to do what she could for other people," Ms Traynor said.

Nicole raised more than $800 for World's Greatest Shave.

More Stories

fccommunity hervey bay leukaemia foundation of queensland world's greatest shave
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    premium_icon TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    News With the Bay's fleet blessed and dozens of floats ready for tomorrow's big parade, whale festival organisers are preparing for the next highlight

    STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    premium_icon STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    News Maryborough's Hyne Timber Tuan Forest mill workers went on strike

    Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    premium_icon Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    News Emergency services were called at at 2.15am on Friday morning

    PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    premium_icon PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    News COAST restaurant are hosting their annual Pier Party on August 10