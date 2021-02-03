WATCH LIVE: 'It's not clear' - PM's vaccine admission

Watch live as PM Scott Morrison joins news.com.au to answer all your biggest vaccine questions ahead of our national roll out.

Watch live as PM Scott Morrison joins news.com.au to answer all your biggest vaccine questions ahead of our national roll out.

Aussie PM Scott Morrison is on hand tonight to answer all your COVID jab questions.

Mr Morrison and Secretary of the Department of Health Professor Brendan Murphy will be going live on news.com.au's Facebook page tonight to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

From 7.30pm (AEDT) news.com.au's national political editor Samantha Maiden will conduct a live interview with Mr Morrison and Mr Murphy, who will answer any concerns or queries you might have regarding the vaccine.

While most of us are keen to return to normality and leave the pandemic behind us, millions are hesitant to get the jab.

Our Best Shot is news.com.au's campaign answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

We are debunking myths about vaccines and answering your concerns about the jab, with the first doses expected to be rolled out by the end of February.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Will you get vaccinated?

News.com.au has already put a call out to readers to submit the questions they want answered and there was one question that popped up repeatedly: "Will I be able to choose which vaccine I receive?"

We've looked into everything from potential side effects, roll out details, herd immunity, anti-vaxxer hotspots, local production of the jab, common vaccine fears, the Aussies least likely to vaccinate and everything in between.

Are there any other questions you want answered? You'll have your chance tonight.

RELATED: How Australia's vaccine rollout will work

Stay tuned for all the latest coronavirus vaccine updates.

Originally published as 'It's not clear': PM's vaccine admission