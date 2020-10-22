Boob-flashing mum’s tearful plea as she’s jailed

Chrysty Lyn Wearn was removed from Redcliffe Court today and sentenced to 12 months jail after pleading guilty to four offences.

Wearn, 44, of Redcliffe, was charged with receiving tainted property, failing to dispose of a syringe, failure to appear and public nuisance.

The court heard on December 27, 2019, Wearn was found in possession of a watch and jewellery which had been reported stolen from a car the previous day.

The court also heard that on June 9 at about 2pm Wearn had thrown a wallet containing a used syringe into a bin outside Redcliffe Magistrates Court.

Chrysty Lyn Wearn had been sentenced to jail after committing a number of offences. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Police were called and found the wallet and syringe in the bin.

Wearn told police it wasn't hers.

Inside the court she up-ended her bag and its belongings on the floor, lifted her top and bra exposing herself to the people at the court and yelled obscenities.

She was arrested and charged with public nuisance.

Wearne failed to appear at court on June 25.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said the mother-of-five, had a lengthy criminal history that included previous charges for assault, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, drug offences and failing to appear.

Magistrate Bucknall said all sentencing options had been exhausted and that previous suspended sentences had been breached.

"This is way past the stage of community based orders, this is entrenched criminal offending over (multiple) decades," he said.

As a police officer from the watch house walked into the courtroom Wearn asked if she was going to jail.

While Magistrate Bucknall was delivering the sentence Wearn started to cry, stating "It's not fair".

Despite being warned to be quiet she continued to make outbursts.

Wearn was removed from the courtroom and taken to the watch house.

Magistrate Bucknall sentenced her to two months for the failing to appear and 10 months for receiving tainted property, a total of 12 months in jail.

He set a parole release date of December 21, 2020.

Wearn was convicted but not further punished in relation to the other two offences.

Originally published as 'It's not fair': Boob-flashing mum's tearful plea as she's jailed