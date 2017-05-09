25°
It's not you, it's your thyroid

Joshuah Buckle | 9th May 2017 4:30 PM
Fraser Coast residents are being urged to be aware of their thyroid health ahead of International Thyroid Awareness Week this May.
Fraser Coast residents are being urged to be aware of their thyroid health ahead of International Thyroid Awareness Week this May.

FRASER Coast residents are being urged to become more aware of their thyroid health and see their doctor for thyroid testing, as part of International Thyroid Awareness Week which runs from May 22 to 28.

See Change dietitian Ann-Maree Block said one in seven people will be diagnosed with a thyroid disorder and she is one of them.

"I didn't know it was possible but I have both low thyroid (Hashimoto's) and high thyroid (Graves' Disease) - with two different antibodies attacking the thyroid,” she said.

"For me the symptoms of low thyroid started as freezing cold hands and extreme fatigue.

"There are an estimated one million Australians living with an undiagnosed thyroid disorder.

"Ten times more women are diagnosed than men and it more common as we get older.”

The thyroid gland is a soft, small bow-shaped gland, located in the front of the neck, below the voice box or larynx on either side of the trachea (windpipe).

The main causes of thyroid disorders include auto-immune disease, familial disorders, iodine deficiency, viral and bacterial inflammation and thyroid nodules or tumours.

It's not you, it's your thyroid is an initiative of the Australian Thyroid Foundation (ATF) and encourages Australians not to dismiss symptoms such as weight loss or weight gain, sweating or dry skin, fatigue or depression, but to explore medical tests with their doctor to rule out a thyroid disorder.

At the same time, the ATF is also urging all doctors to listen to their patients and ensure they are able to either correctly identify or rule out the presence of a thyroid disorder.

The initiative highlights the importance for doctors to identify thyroid disease, through proper diagnosis and treatment.

Critical to this is listening to patients about their symptoms and understanding how thyroid disease can affect different people said Beverley Garside, Chief Executive Officer of the ATF.

"Doctors need to listen to their patients and use thyroid testing to eliminate a possible thyroid disorder,” Beverley added.

"If a patient has ongoing thyroid symptoms, a full work-up needs to be ordered.

"If the patient has a family history of thyroid or auto-immune disease, then the thyroid should be investigated thoroughly, including, if indicated, a thyroid ultrasound.

"It is critical that doctors are proactive and know which tests to order, how to diagnose, treat and monitor patients with thyroid disorders.

"Often thyroid symptoms are misdiagnosed as menopause, mental health issues or advancing age, without a thorough thyroid work up being ordered.”

Thyroid disease can affect people differently.

Symptoms of underactive thyroid can include fatigue, fluid retention/weight gain, low mood, sleep disturbance, poor concentration, thinning hair and eyebrows, sensitivity to cold, dry skin, constipation, muscle weakness.

Symptoms of overactive thyroid can include increased sweating, heart palpitations, hand tremor, weight loss or increased appetite, difficulty sleeping, diarrhoea, tired/weak muscles, enlarged thyroid, restlessness, shortness of breath or protruding or staring eyes.

For more information, or to support the ATF, please visit www.thyroidfoundation.org.au.

