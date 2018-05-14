Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. George Seymour.
It's official: Seymour is the Fraser Coast's new mayor

Blake Antrobus
by
14th May 2018 6:45 PM

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland has formally declared George Seymour the new mayor of the Fraser Coast.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon, more than a week after the mayoral by-election.

During the count, Cr Seymour held a commanding majority over the region's seven other candidates.

At the time of publication, Cr Seymour was leading on 23,748 votes, followed by Darren Everard (9,676), Tony Pantlin (8,812), David Dalgleish (7,675), Jannean Dean (5,221), Greg Schmidt (4,144) and Paul Forst (670).

About 85.02 per cent of the electoral roll has been counted.

