‘It’s pathetic’: Big Bash fad has to go

Brisbane Heat win the bat flip and decide to bowl

Brisbane Heat win the bat flip and decide to bowl

What the flip was that?

Big Bash fans failed to see the funny side when it required not one, not two but three bat flips to decide who would bowl first in the Perth Scorchers' win against the Brisbane Heat in Thursday night's final.

Watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Finals Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The extra thick edge on the bat occasionally causes chaos but we'd never seen a triple flip and it had viewers blowing up about the lack of elegance in what's supposed to be the gentleman's game.

"Does anybody think the bat flip is a good thing? It's pathetic. T20 is more about entertainment that cricket but please let's have some self respect," Mike Fothergill wrote on Facebook.

"The bat flip is an embarrassment," added Chris Fisher.

"It's really disrespectful for the game to see a cricket bat flipped that way … BBL please reconsider a toss coin for this," wrote Ketan Bhole.

Like many of the gimmicks introduced in Australia's domestic T20 competition over the years, the bat flip wasn't warmly received when it debuted in 2018.

Aussie fast bowling great Mitchell Johnson led the criticism, writing: "I'm guessing sponsors will be plastered all over the bat. What next, one hand one bounce, electric wickie, 6 & out, unless hit out of the stadium!! Let's worry about game development & other important things that matter. Is the baggy green top priority these days?"

But it has largely carried unnoticed as other rule changes like the super sub and extra power play stole the focus.

Not once but twice.

The Scorchers went on to qualify for the Big Bash League final against the Sydney Sixers after defeating the Heat by 49 runs under the Duckworth Lewis System in a rain-affected clash at Manuka Oval.

After being sent in to bat, Cameron Bancroft and English international Liam Livingstone combined for an explosive 114-run partnership.

Livingstone was eventually removed by Heat spinner Mitch Swepson for 77, bringing all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to the crease.

Marsh pummelled a quick-fire 49 not out before rain brought an abrupt end to the Scorchers innings in the 19th over.

The Heat were set 200 to win from 18 overs, and would have been desperate for a famous boundary barrage from skipper Chris Lynn.

But their chances of victory took a massive hit when Scorchers paceman Jason Behrendorff removed Heat openers Joe Denly and Lynn in consecutive deliveries.

Wickets continued to fall in the nation's capital, with the Heat crumbling to 6/88 in the pitiful run chase.

Former Australian Test opener Joe Burns top-scored for the Heat with 38, but it wasn't enough to prevent a heavy defeat.

Veteran spinner Fawad Ahmed and experienced paceman Andrew Tye each claimed two wickets for the Scorchers, while young gun Aaron Hardie finished with career-best figures of 3/46.

The Scorchers will take on the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday evening to determine the champion of BBL10.

- with Nic Savage

Originally published as 'It's pathetic': Big Bash fad has to go