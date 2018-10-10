It's Saturday only for markets in Torquay

MARKET DAY: The Torquay Beachside Markets changed from fortnightly to weekly back in July, and it's going well.

BUZERS markets will no longer be held each Friday night on the Esplanade in Torquay.

Torquay Progress Association member Karen Chatfield said it was always popular with locals and visitors but, with most stallholders also attending the Torquay Beachside Markets every Saturday, it was just too much.

"Now that we are every Saturday a lot of the stallholders only want to do one day," Ms Chatfield said.

After changing the Saturday market to weekly in July, Ms Chatfield said the number of stallholders had doubled.

"The Saturday markets are building every week and the community feedback has only been positive."

The Saturday markets are located in front of AquaVue on the Esplanade and run from 7am-1pm.

There is about 30 stallholders at each market who sell a wide variety of goods like clothing, jewellery, gemstones, flags, leather goods, pet accessories, hand-crafted hats, paintings and artwork.