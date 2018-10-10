Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARKET DAY: The Torquay Beachside Markets changed from fortnightly to weekly back in July, and it's going well.
MARKET DAY: The Torquay Beachside Markets changed from fortnightly to weekly back in July, and it's going well. contributed
Whats On

It's Saturday only for markets in Torquay

Kerrie Alexander
by
10th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

BUZERS markets will no longer be held each Friday night on the Esplanade in Torquay.

Torquay Progress Association member Karen Chatfield said it was always popular with locals and visitors but, with most stallholders also attending the Torquay Beachside Markets every Saturday, it was just too much.

"Now that we are every Saturday a lot of the stallholders only want to do one day," Ms Chatfield said.

After changing the Saturday market to weekly in July, Ms Chatfield said the number of stallholders had doubled.

"The Saturday markets are building every week and the community feedback has only been positive."

The Saturday markets are located in front of AquaVue on the Esplanade and run from 7am-1pm.

There is about 30 stallholders at each market who sell a wide variety of goods like clothing, jewellery, gemstones, flags, leather goods, pet accessories, hand-crafted hats, paintings and artwork.

Related Items

fcnews fcwhaton hervey bay markets torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Military history still thriving in M'boro: MP

    premium_icon Military history still thriving in M'boro: MP

    News Maryborough's keen interest in military history has earned the praise of Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester during a tour of the region

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:30 PM
    Gift of giving packed in boxes for underprivileged children

    Gift of giving packed in boxes for underprivileged children

    News Over 2500 boxes were collected on the Fraser Coast last year.

    Family recipe behind best burger

    Family recipe behind best burger

    Community Great comfort in burger

    Paddle out with the dragons

    Paddle out with the dragons

    Water Sports Have fun in the sun, exercise and make new friends.

    Local Partners