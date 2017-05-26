It's show fever in M'Boro with rodeo on tonight

Fraser Coast Show - Brendan-John Hodda, 3, from Maryborough tries his luck on the laughing clowns.

THERE is more than one type of 'beasts' to fulfil the adrenalin need of thrill seekers at this year's Fraser Coast Agriculture Show.

One is the rodeo with bulls and horses, on tonight from 6.30pm, and the other is the ride 'The Beast' which sends passengers to dizzy heights.

Show society president Keryn Staib said that was a new addition to the show, with the swinging pendulum-like attraction joining sideshow alley.

"We have a lot of new exhibitions in the pavilion as well," Mr Staib said.

"Weather is on our side, and so far it has been a fantastic show."

He said crowds were looking good at this year's event judging by the first day's turnout.

"The school children came (yesterday) morning by bus loads and walked through all the pavilions and had a great time," he said. "A big day of entertainment is planned.

"There'll be something on all day (today) for everyone.

"We have circus demonstrations, medieval re-enactments, schools performing, dance troupes, our grand parade, a tug of war, and a big evening program."

For a full program go to frasercoastshow.com.au.