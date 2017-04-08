29°
IT'S SHOWTIME: Cinema opens at Hervey Bay Boat Club

Annie Perets
| 8th Apr 2017 2:43 PM

AS PEPPA Pig: My First Cinema Experience aired on Thursday morning at Hervey Bay Boat Club, it wasn't just a first experience for Peppa.

It was the first movie to screen to the public at the iconic venue's new cinema Marloo Twin Cinema.

Hervey Bay Boat Club CEO Ed Gibson said opening the new venture followed much anticipation by club members and staff.

"The seed was planted two years ago and the construction was undertaken over the past six months," he said.

"We are just so excited to add another activity to the club."

Hervey Boat Club CEO Ed Gibson tests out the seats of the venue's new cinema, Marloo, as well as some popcorn.
Hervey Boat Club CEO Ed Gibson tests out the seats of the venue's new cinema, Marloo, as well as some popcorn. Annie Perets

Marloo Twin Cinema incorporates two theatres - one with 50 seats and the larger one has 60.

"We did our research of how many people go to the cinema and that's how we came up with our size," Mr Gibson said.

"We want those coming here to watch a movie to have a real intimate, personal experience."

There's a snack bar stocking cinema favourites such as popcorn and drinks.

But the venue will soon be licensed which means the adults will be able to hold a glass of their favourite alcoholic beverage while enjoying a flick.

"We won't be showing just movies but in times of events like the State of Origin, people will be able to come here and watch the grand final," he said.

About 12 employees have been placed on the roster to help run the cinema, some newly hired and some transferred from other sections of the club.

Hervey Bay Boat Club Marloo supervisor Lee Tipler is pumped for the new work opportunity.
Hervey Bay Boat Club Marloo supervisor Lee Tipler is pumped for the new work opportunity. Annie Perets

This includes Lee Tipler, who has taken on a supervisor role.

"I was first hired when the Boat Club's Brazilian restaurant opened, and now moved here," he said.

"It's also a good opportunity to learn new skills."

Topics:  fcbusiness fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay boat club

