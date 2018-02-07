Menu
Opinion

It's time criminals face real penalties

A united voice is needed to make it loud and clear to our political representatives that it's time for people who have been found guilty of stomach-churning crimes to face harsher penalties.
Jordan Philp
by

And if there is apprehension from our government due to the severe shortage of room in jails across Queensland, then build bigger correctional centres.

I would happily pay more tax throughout the year knowing violent and demented individuals are kept off our streets and away from our community.

Our story on Timmy Sawyer, a 26-year-old Urangan man who will spend just three months behind bars for the vicious and reprehensible killing of an elderly cat, is a prime example of our failing justice system.

Here's a bloke found guilty of committing a repugnant crime against a family's pet and he has to spend just 12 weeks behind bars, his full sentence was a measly nine months. This isn't a criticism of those working within the system, the magistrates are only able to operate within boundaries already set. But the constant churn of horrific crimes and astonishingly lenient sentences in our courts should be enough proof the framework is broken.

Next time you see your local pollie, whether it's Ted Sorensen, Bruce Saunders, Keith Pitt or Llew O'Brien, make it clear you want to see criminals pay the true cost for their crimes.

Topics:  court fraser coast justice system opinion

Fraser Coast Chronicle
