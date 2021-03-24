‘It’s time’: Property chiefs talk towers ahead of major vote

Prominent property figures on the Coast have voiced their views on a proposed 16-storey tower development in Pialba ahead of Wednesday night's historic vote.

The proposal by Invergowerie Property is for 150 units towering above a shopping centre and food and drink outlets.

Speaking to the Chronicle at a Fraser Coast Property Industry Association forum on the theme "is it a property boom or property crisis?", President Glen Winney said if the development abided by the town planning scheme, it should be approved.

President of the Fraser Coast Property Industry Association Glen Winney. Photo: Stuart fast

Mr Winney said it was time to build a high rise but questioned whether there was demand for a 16-storeys and instead suggested something smaller may be more appropriate.

"We haven't had a six storey building in 10 or 12 months, it is time to do something at least six to eight storeys," he said.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland Zone Chair Kim Carter said, if approved, the development would be beneficial for Hervey Bay and bring people to the region.

REIQ Zone Chair Kim Carter. Photo: Stuart Fast

"I think it is time, we can do it and the thing is, we need more accommodation. The more rooms we have to close to the water and to the CBD will be beneficial," she said.

"It would be good to something that is a landmark for Hervey Bay."

Commercial Property Specialist Tony Nioa said a high rise development like the one currently proposed was inevitable for the Bay.

"I think it's another sign of maturity in the region and economy," Mr Nioa said.

"As long as you can put some structure around where high rises are allowed and what sizes, it's inevitable you're going to have some higher density areas. While there are concerns, with planning considerations they can be mitigated."

Mr Nioa said if the high rise was built, Hervey Bay would still retain its seaside charm due to its 16 km long foreshore.

"Not all of it's going to be high rises," he said.

The development will be voted on by Fraser Coast Regional Council at the Council meeting on March 24.