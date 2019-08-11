‘It’s unexplainable’: Heta stunned by Masters win

Perth's Damon Heta has had a birthday to remember - winning the Brisbane Darts Masters.

The West Australian, who turned 32 on Saturday, defeated reigning champion Rob Cross 8-7 on a night to remember at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Heta had already beaten James Wade, Gary Anderson and Simon Whitlock on his way to the final in Brisbane before defeating Cross to become the first Australian to win a World Series of Darts title on Australian soil.

He is also the first qualifier to take a World Series crown and will head to next week's Melbourne Masters as the man to beat after a remarkable two nights in Brisbane.

Heta was almost lost for words after a superb performance in the final, including a second 164 finish of the weekend and a 170 to set up a finish of 32 which clinched his win.

"It's un-explainable," he said.

"I have just grown throughout this whole tournament. I have worked hard for this and it's paid off in the end and I am just super stoked.

"I have got to pinch myself just to make sure it's happening.

"I am lost for words. That is really something different."

In the semis, Heta was too good for Aussie No.1 Whitlock, coming back from 4-1 down to win 8-6.

Cross was also too strong for Daryl Gurney, defeating the Northern Irishman 8-3 to move into the final for the second year running.

Heta was in great form all weekend.

Earlier in the night, Heta held on despite missing six match darts to defeat Gary Anderson 8-6 in the last eight.

Whitlock set up the clash with his fellow Aussie with an 8-0 whitewash of countryman Kyle Anderson.

The Wizard was in magical form but Anderson, who came through the junior ranks with Heta in WA, was totally off his game.

In the other quarter-finals, Cross defeated five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 8-4, with Gurney defeating world No.1 Michael van Gerwen 8-5.

Quarter-finals

S Whitlock 8 K Anderson 0

D Heta 8 G Anderson 6

R Cross 8 R van Barneveld 4

D Gurney 8 M van Gerwen 5

Semi-finals

D Heta 8 S Whitlock 6

R Cross 8 D Gurney 3

Final

D Heta 8 R Cross 7