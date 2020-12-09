Ivanka drops $40m hint about next move

Ivanka Trump has reportedly bought a $40 million lot on a high-security island known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” - seemingly confirming her next move.

Ivanka Trump appears to be planning a move ahead of her father leaving the White House, with her and her husband purchasing a vacant lot worth more than $30 million ($A40m) on a high-security Miami island.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have spent the past four years living in Washington DC where they both worked as advisers to President Donald Trump.

But with Mr Trump's presidency coming to an end it seems the couple is looking for a change of scenery, with Page Six reporting they purchased a waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island, an exclusive area known as the "Billionaire's Bunker".

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reportedly bought a lot on an exclusive Miami island. Picture: Instagram

The pair reportedly purchased Lot 4, which was put up for sale by singer Julio Iglesias for $31.8 million ($A42.7m).

News of the purchase comes just days after reports surfaced that Ivanka was considering running for Florida governor.

The property boasts 1.84 acres and sits inside the high-security, gated island. The 29 residents on the island are protected by a 13-man police force.

Taxes for the luxury lot are $472,764 ($A634,625) a year, with the sale of the property reportedly closing on December 17.

"The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York," a source familiar with the deal told Page Six.

The island is home to the rich and famous, with some past and present residents including billionaire Carl Icahn, former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, supermodel Adriana Lima, hedge funder Eddie Lampert and billionaire Jeff Soffer.

The couple have reportedly purchased Lot 4 on the high-security island.

According to CNN, Ivanka has adopted a more aggressive political stance a she weighs her options for a future political run.

"(She has) gone full MAGA," an anonymous source told the broadcaster.

Another said, "Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it. She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out."

The publication claimed Ivanka's decision to begin "speaking out more" and stop "sitting back and letting people say what they want and distort facts" comes with the blessing of her father.

"Of all the children, Trump is focused on her running," the source said.

"He sees Ivanka as the heir apparent."

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump night before election day. Picture: Ivanka Trump/Twitter

However, another source told CNN the speculation was premature even though she had not "closed the door" on a political run.

"Right now, all she cares about is her policy initiatives, accomplishing what she can on behalf of the administration in the weeks that remain, and looking out for her three young children," they said.

There has been ongoing speculation about whether Ivanka will follow in her fathers footsteps and run for president.

Mr Trump has previously said his daughter would be "very, very hard to beat" if she ever decided to run.

