'I've got my life back': He lost 23kg in eleven weeks

STUART Watson has transformed his life.

The father of five has gone from living off junk food and battling depression at 138kg, to losing 23kg in 11 weeks in MAX'S Challenge.

The Maryborough man is in his final week of the competition, which is dubbed Australia's ultimate men's transformation challenge where participants are guided through 12 weeks of hard training and disciplined nutrition.

"I have totally transformed my diet and I now eat fruit, protein, lots of vegetables and no processed foods," Stuart said.

"I started a weight training program at Maryborough Fitness Health and Body Works in 2012 before starting MAX'S Challenge this year," he said.

AFTER: Stuart lost 23kgs in eleven weeks in a MAX'S Challenge. Contributed

Healthy eating and daily training is a dramatic change from the unhealthy lifestyle Stuart once lived.

"I was a baker so I ate meat pies all the time and takeaway food three to five times a week," Stuart said.

"At my heaviest I weighed 138kg and was hospitalised for diabetes...I battled depression."

BEFORE: Father of five Stuart Watson battling depression at a heavy 138kgs. Contributed

It was a wake-up call for Stuart, who now has plans to study a weight management course to help others reach the same goals and live a healthy life.

"I am passionate about helping others and this will help me stay focused," he said.

"I just love that I can now play basketball with my kids...I have my life back."

Stuart now weighs 81kg.