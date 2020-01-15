‘I’ve got to fix this’: Tomic career revival in tatters

Bernard Tomic plays a forehand in his match against Denis Kudla.

BERNARD Tomic admits he faces an uncertain and confronting future after a first-round Australian Open qualifying defeat.

The Queenslander is still hampered by torn ligaments in his left hand, a handicap obvious in a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat to gritty American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.

The former world No.17, who has now slumped to almost 190th, has barely been able to practise because of a hand injury suffered while playing basketball in the US last year.

He admitted a lack of professionalism compounded the issue.

"I'm struggling with it," the Wimbledon quarter-finalist said.

"I really haven't been professional in the first month to go get it scanned.

"I played Asia and I pulled out virtually every tournament. I was upset at myself.

"I'm now giving it time to heal. I haven't hit a backhand properly for a month. I'm hitting in pain.

"I've got to fix this. I need my backhand to play. It's my most important shot."

Bernard Tomic grimaces as he lifts his injured hand during his match against Denis Kudla.

Declaring a goal of trying "to get back into the top 100 but I've just got to stay healthy," Tomic said he would consider his options if the hand didn't improve within a few weeks.

"If this doesn't feel better in two weeks, then I don't know," he said.

Tomic was joined on the tournament scrapheap by Matt Ebden and junior Tristan Schoolkate but there were encouraging Australian victories elsewhere.

Aleksandar Vukic upstaged Italian 11th seed Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 as Luke Saville overcame Dane Mikael Torpegaard 6-3 6-3.

An exhausted Tomic comes to terms with the difficult breathing conditions.

Max Purcell also advanced 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 over Argentine Andrea Collarini as Blake Mott posted a 6-3 6-4 result over Portugal's Pedro Sousa.

Maddison Inglis saved four match points in an epic 6-0 3-6 7-6 (19-17) win over Slovak Rebecca Sramkova to celebrate her 22nd birthday in style.

Victorian Destanee Aiava notched a confidence-boosting 6-4 6-2 success against Kamilla Rakhimova, of Russia.

Abbie Myers lost 7-5 7-5 to Belarusian Olga Govortsova.