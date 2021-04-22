Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

Carlie Walker
22nd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of people on the Fraser Coast have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Figures released by Queensland Health show 891 people have been vaccinated at Hervey Bay Hospital, while 592 people received the vaccination at Maryborough Hospital.

At neighbouring Bundaberg Hospital, 1368 people received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

These numbers are only based on public health vaccinations at the region’s hospitals.

People can go to the Federal Government’s online Vaccine Eligibility Checker to find out if they are included in the current phase and locations near them where they can schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Federal Government is leading the rollout of the national COVID-19 vaccination program, primarily through primary health care such as GPs.

Adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine have been noted across Australia, but Queensland Health said a regional breakdown of adverse reactions was not able to be provided at this time.

“Queensland has reached practical completion of Phase 1a across the state,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

“This initial rollout to our most at-risk workforce was completed on time.

“Queensland has begun the Phase 1b rollout, which includes the remainder of our health care workers and other critical service personnel.

“We are turning our focus to the broader health workforce, including everyone who works at a hospital.

“Our rollout depends on supply from the Federal Government.”

Phase 1b includes elderly people aged 70 years and over, other health care workers not included in Phase 1a, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people aged 55 years and over, younger adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with a disability.

Originally published as JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get to know your local news team

        Get to know your local news team

        News Get to know the people bringing you the news

        Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

        Premium Content Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police are asking for public assistance to identify a man

        Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        Premium Content Forum to focus on Fraser Coast COVID recovery

        News A forum is set to be held to discuss the Fraser Coast’s pandemic recovery.

        Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        Premium Content Scary reason M’boro man was caught with knife

        News The man and his girlfriend had been victims of a terrifying crime