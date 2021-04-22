JAB UPDATE: Total vaccinations at Coast hospitals revealed

Hundreds of people on the Fraser Coast have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Figures released by Queensland Health show 891 people have been vaccinated at Hervey Bay Hospital, while 592 people received the vaccination at Maryborough Hospital.

At neighbouring Bundaberg Hospital, 1368 people received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

These numbers are only based on public health vaccinations at the region’s hospitals.

People can go to the Federal Government’s online Vaccine Eligibility Checker to find out if they are included in the current phase and locations near them where they can schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Federal Government is leading the rollout of the national COVID-19 vaccination program, primarily through primary health care such as GPs.

Adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine have been noted across Australia, but Queensland Health said a regional breakdown of adverse reactions was not able to be provided at this time.

“Queensland has reached practical completion of Phase 1a across the state,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

“This initial rollout to our most at-risk workforce was completed on time.

“Queensland has begun the Phase 1b rollout, which includes the remainder of our health care workers and other critical service personnel.

“We are turning our focus to the broader health workforce, including everyone who works at a hospital.

“Our rollout depends on supply from the Federal Government.”

Phase 1b includes elderly people aged 70 years and over, other health care workers not included in Phase 1a, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people aged 55 years and over, younger adults with an underlying medical condition, including those with a disability.

